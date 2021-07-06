Woman's body found in Western Australia charity bin

West Australian police believe the death of a woman whose body was found in a charity bin south of Perth is not suspicious.

File image: Charity clothing bin. Source: istock.com

Emergency services were called to the Baldivis shopping centre around 5am this morning after a member of the public advised someone appeared to be inside the bin.



A WA Police spokesman said officers were still in the process of removing the body and believed she may have gotten stuck.



"They've established the circumstances are not suspicious," the spokesman said.

