Woman urges Prince Andrew to 'come clean', maintains she was forced into sex with royal

A woman who says she was forced into sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 has rejected the royal's denials.

Virginia Giuffre is among dozens of women who say they were manipulated or abused by alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The stories of some of them were heard in a New York court today after the disgraced billionaire killed himself in his prison cell this month before his trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

The BBC reports the criminal case is now closed because of Epstein's death, and 15 plaintiffs were given an opportunity to speak at the New York City court hearing that brings it to an end.

Ms Giuffre, 35, has alleged she was forced on three occasions to have sex with Prince Andrew, which he denies.

She has accused Epstein of keeping her as a "sex slave".

Ms Giuffre said in a court deposition she was a 15-year-old working at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Florida when she was approached by British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell to give massages to Epstein.

Asked for a comment on Prince Andrew during a news conference after the hearing, Ms Giuffre said: "He knows what he's done and he can attest to that. He knows exactly what he's done and I hope he comes clean about it."

Prince Andrew has said it was "a mistake and an error" to see Epstein after his release from prison, and that he never saw or suspected criminal behaviour.

The prince is reportedly willing to co-operate as investigations continue into Epstein's inner circle.

Source: BBC
