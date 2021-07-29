TODAY |

Woman unaware she had winning $56m lottery ticket in purse for weeks

Source:  Associated Press

Lottery officials say a woman in Germany carried a winning ticket in her purse for weeks without realising it was worth about 33 million euros (NZ56.19 million).

Lotto Bayern said today that the 45-year-old woman was the sole winner of a draw seven weeks ago, having correctly guessed seven fields on a German lottery ticket.

It quoted the woman, who wasn't named, saying: “I still get dizzy at the thought that I carelessly carried almost 33 million euros around in my purse for several weeks.”

The mother of one had picked random numbers on the 1.20-euro (NZD$2) lottery ticket and doesn't plan to play again, saying the win was “more than enough for my husband, my daughter and me", the company quoted her as saying.

It said she plans to use her lucky windfall to live a healthy life and do more for the environment.

