Woman trapped under derelict Melbourne house for four days

Police are investigating why a woman was trapped under a derelict Melbourne house for four days.

Australia police

The woman, aged in her 30s, was freed from under an Essendon house last night and it's believed she crawled underneath and became trapped, the Metropolitan Fire Brigade says.

Firefighters cut a hole in the kitchen floor to free her shortly before 9pm.

A spokesman from Ambulance Victoria said a neighbour heard the woman calling out and alerted authorities.

The woman reportedly told emergency service workers she was under the house for four days.

She has some exposure from the cold and has been taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a non-life threatening condition.

Police say they don't know why she was under the floor and they are now investigating.

Australia

