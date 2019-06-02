TODAY |

Woman taking photos dies in plunge off California waterfall

Associated Press
A woman plunged to her death down a Northern California waterfall after she slipped and lost her footing while taking photos, authorities say.

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District said in a statement that the woman died yesterday at Eagle Falls - the approximately 45-metre waterfall that overlooks Lake Tahoe.

Fire district spokeswoman Erin Holland said today that witnesses reported the young woman was too close to the edge. There was no guardrail blocking access to the area.

The district says her death is "a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas."

Holland says very cold water feeding the waterfall is moving extremely fast because of snowmelt from record snowfall in the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains.

The woman was not identified.

Sunrise overlooking Lake Tahoe's Emerald Bay in the background, with the upper portion of Lower Eagle Falls in the foreground; HDR.
Sunrise over Lake Tahoe's Emerald Bay. (File photo) Source: istock.com
