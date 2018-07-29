Woman takes police on wild ride during US car chase

An 87-year-old man is recuperating at home following an aggravated robbery outside a Countdown supermarket in Hawke's Bay yesterday afternoon.

The elderly man was approached by a man and woman in the car park before being forced into the backseat of his car on the corner of Queen Street West and King Street North, Hastings, at 3.55pm.

He was then driven around Hastings, where the group withdrew money from his account at several different locations.

Police are looking for a man and woman involved in the incident.

The pair were reportedly driving a faded black car when they approached the man.

The woman is described as around 50-years-old and Māori with straight, shoulder-length black hair, and the man is described as being young.

Police would like to speak to anyone who has information or may have seen the elderly man's car being driven around the Hastings area between 3.55pm and 4.30pm yesterday.

Anyone with information can call Detective Sarah William on 06 873 0561 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.