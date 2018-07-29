 

Woman takes police on wild ride during US car chase

US ABC
World
Crime and Justice

The incident was caught on dashcam.
World
Crime and Justice
At least 10 people dead, 40 injured after magnitude 6.4 quake hits Indonesia island

At least 58 people dead after monsoon rains cause flooding in northern India

Associated Press
World
Asia
Natural Disasters

At least 58 people have been killed in the past two days as monsoon rains triggered house collapses and flooded wide swaths of land in northern India, officials said today.

Weather officials predicted more rain in the next 48 hours in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.

The deaths occurred since rains started Thursday night (local time), said a government spokesman.

Ten of the victims died in Meerut district.

In Agra, the northern Indian city where the white marble Taj Mahal is located, at least six died, including four members of a family who perished in a house collapse, an official said.

The dead included women and children.

Officials said at least 53 people were injured and over 200 houses were damaged in the torrential rains.

India's monsoon season usually lasts until October.

Weather officials predicted more rain in the next 48 hours in India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh.
World
Asia
Natural Disasters
Elderly man forced to withdraw money by man and woman during Hawke's Bay robbery

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice

An 87-year-old man is recuperating at home following an aggravated robbery outside a Countdown supermarket in Hawke's Bay yesterday afternoon.

The elderly man was approached by a man and woman in the car park before being forced into the backseat of his car on the corner of Queen Street West and King Street North, Hastings, at 3.55pm.

He was then driven around Hastings, where the group withdrew money from his account at several different locations.

Police are looking for a man and woman involved in the incident.

The pair were reportedly driving a faded black car when they approached the man.

The woman is described as around 50-years-old and Māori with straight, shoulder-length black hair, and the man is described as being young.

Police would like to speak to anyone who has information or may have seen the elderly man's car being driven around the Hastings area between 3.55pm and 4.30pm yesterday.

Anyone with information can call Detective Sarah William on 06 873 0561 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.


Source: NZ Police
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice