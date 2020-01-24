TODAY |

Woman suspected of sending of poison envelope to White House arrested

Source:  Associated Press

A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press today.

A flag is waved outside the White House, in Washington. Source: Associated Press

The woman was taken into custody by US Customs and Border Protection officers and is expected to face federal charges, the officials said.

The letter addressed to the White House appeared to have originated in Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said. It was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump and a preliminary investigation indicated it tested positive for ricin, according to the officials.

The officials were not authorised to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full video: Jacinda Ardern reveals whether NZ will move down alert levels this week
2
Auckland to move to Alert Level 2 late Wednesday, rest of country to Level 1 tonight
3
Jacinda Ardern's group selfie at Massey University frustrates Covid-19 expert
4
No new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS coronavirus special - Government updates
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:13

UFC hitman Khamzat Chimaev records sickening knockout with his first punch
07:57

Death of US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg adds new narrative to presidential election
00:44

UK imposes hefty fines for those who break Covid-19 isolation rules, as new cases surge

Police disclosing Covid-19 patient info through vetting process was 'inappropriate' - report