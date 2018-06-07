 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Woman survives six days after fall from mountain near Cairns left her unconscious for hours

share

Source:

AAP

A Korean backpacker who fell from a mountain near Cairns and survived almost a week on top of a waterfall has been winched to safety suffering from little more than dehydration.

Joohee Han.

Joohee Han.

Source: Queensland Police Service.

Joohee Han had hiked to the top of Mount Tyson last Friday and taken photographs of the view from Scout Rock before slipping and falling unconscious for a number of hours.

Her story of survival was revealed by a paramedic involved in the rescue while the 25-year-old underwent a medical check at Tully Hospital.

"When she came to, she was quite disoriented and unable to get her bearings," Queensland Ambulance Services flight paramedic Hannah Gaulke said.

"She managed to crawl and scrape her way through the bushland, which was really tough terrain."

Ms Gaulke says the backpacker became stuck after reaching a rocky waterfall, where she waited for six days before being reached by searchers on Thursday.

"She couldn't actually proceed further and had no way to get back out," Ms Gaulke said.

The woman's shouts for help were heard on Saturday by a member of the public, who only informed police on Thursday.

She was found by soldiers and police who cut through dense bushland to reach her.

Friends who gathered at Tully Hospital, where Ms Han has been taken for a medical check, are relieved she was found.

"After six days up there, the helicopter going around, and you don't hear nothing ... I was hoping for the best but I was all prepared for the worst," friend Craig Strathie told reporters.

"It's almost a miracle, what's actually happened ... she's built like a garden gnome."

Fellow backpacker Hwanki Han called Ms Han's father in Korea to share the news of her survival.

"(She was) a little bit shocked and hungry," he said.

Related

Accidents

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:12
1
Farmer Barend Swanepoel saw the fireball crash to earth in Ottosdal, near the border with Botswana.

Most watched: Asteroid, caught on video, slams into rural South African farm at 50 times the speed of sound

2
Caring, care worker, elderly, support

Midlife diet impacts dementia risk: expert

3
white pills spread out on a table,blurry front and back.

One-month-old baby in intensive care after Hawke's Bay pharmacy dispenses wrong medication

4
In the fallout from the snap UK Election two of Theresa May's closest advisors failed to sell her vision and lost their jobs in the process.

UK leader in compromise with ministers on Ireland border

5
Kelvin Davis embarks on nation-wide roadshow

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis under fire for 'vacant' performance during Parliament select committee

'This could be a classic' - Joseph Parker to square off against Dillian Whyte in London next month

Parker's next fight has been confirmed to take place on July 28 at the O2 Arena.

Kelvin Davis embarks on nation-wide roadshow

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis under fire for 'vacant' performance during Parliament select committee

National's Todd McClay described it as "possibly the worst performance of any minister in any select committee ever" and demanded he be recalled.

Air New Zealand flight attendant passing through the new Auckland airport International departure area. Over 10 million passengers use Auckland international terminal each year

Aviation Security investigation underway after two-year-old boy seriously injured in Auckland Airport luggage conveyor belt accident

The boy is said to have travelled "some distance" on the belt and has now been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

00:20
Her comments come after members of the public wrongly thought a motorcade was taking the PM ot hospital.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern to travel to hospital for birth 'as any other New Zealander would arrive', with Clarke Gayford likely to drive

Members of the public had thought the Solomon Island's PM's motorcade was Ms Ardern on the way to hospital.


03:29
Meli and Kini are quickly making a name for themselves in Taranaki premier club level with their impressive start in 2018.

'Hot property' - All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo's younger brothers Meli and Kiniviliame explode onto Taranaki rugby scene

The pair are quickly making a name for themselves at Taranaki premier club level with their impressive start for Clifton rugby club in 2018.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 