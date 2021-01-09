Woman sues Queensland lottery after claiming she lost $2 million winning ticket

An Australian woman is taking Queensland's lottery to court after she claims she lost her winning ticket worth $2 million.

Kathy Rado, 59, told the Supreme Court she had bought a ticket for The Lotto with cash on January 22, 2014, but lost it, 9 NEWS reports.

However, she wasn't able to claim the prize because she can't find the ticket or any proof she purchased it.

The Cairns woman told The Courier-Mail she's "not a lunatic" in her fight to claim her victory.

Rado says she chose the numbers as they were significant to her, her relatives' birthdays and her parents' wedding anniversary.

Australian media reports The Lotto gave her multiple opportunities to guess the time, date and type of ticket to prove she'd bought the winning one, but all were unsuccessful.

She's reportedly hoping the court case will force the lottery company to reveal those details so she can "match this" to her own memory of purchase.