Woman sent message saying she would 'kill a lot of people' before vicious axe attack inside Sydney convenience store

Amati is seen to swing the axe with both hands, bringing it down on her victim before he falls to the ground.



She had sent a message to a new acquaintance saying, "One day I will kill a lot of people and it will be your fault", shortly before she attacked two people with an axe, a Sydney jury has been told.



Mickila Jahnsen said she met Evie Amati via Tinder hours before the attack and had drinks with her and friends before three of them each took a capsule they believed was ecstasy.



She said she "freaked out" when Amati later sent her the Facebook message and also called Ms Jahnsen a "psychopath".



She was giving evidence from the United States via AVL at the District Court trial of Amati, who has pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent to murder two convenience store customers and attempting to wound a pedestrian with intent to murder in the early hours of January 7 last year.

