TODAY |

Woman repeatedly stabbed by teen boy while sunbathing on Queensland beach

Source:  AAP

Police have arrested a teenage boy after a young woman was repeatedly stabbed as she sunbathed on a north Queensland beach.

Summer (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

The 23-year-old suffered wounds all over her body as she lay on Blacks Beach at Mackay about noon on Monday.

She's told investigators her attacker was a stranger and that she was alone when he targeted her.

"She was approached by a male and stabbed multiple times to her head, neck, arms and legs," Detective Inspector Tom Armitt has told reporters.

"That male person has then ... run away and she's then sought help and come to a local construction site."

Builders at the scene helped her and she was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but she is expected to recovery.

A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody a short time later.

No charges have yet been laid.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Parent of Wānaka travel accused a high-ranking legal professional
2
Couple who flouted Auckland lockdown rules were dobbed in online
3
Men found with large quantity of cannabis at Auckland checkpoint
4
One of NZ's worst killers, Raymond Ratima, denied parole, remains risk
5
Woman repeatedly stabbed by teen boy while sunbathing on Queensland beach
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:23

Lucky cat: Fans catch falling feline at Miami football game

NSW reports 1257 new Covid community cases, 7 deaths

One of NZ's worst killers, Raymond Ratima, denied parole, remains risk

Some lockdown restrictions ease for fully vaccinated NSW residents