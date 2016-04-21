Woman who ran red light and crashed into ambulance, killing elderly patient inside, charged with manslaughter

A woman has been charged with manslaughter after she allegedly drove through a red light and was on the wrong side of the road when she crashed into an ambulance in Perth, inflicting fatal injuries to an elderly patient.

Source: istock.com

The crash in Dianella last week caused the ambulance to roll on its side and an 87-year-old woman who was inside died in hospital three days later.



A 24-year-old female passenger in the driver's small car also suffered serious injuries.



The 30-year-old woman was initially charged with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm but one of those counts was upgraded to manslaughter on Tuesday.

