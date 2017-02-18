Woman nails half-court shot then nets herself a proposal at basketball game

It was quite a night for a New York state college basketball fan who made a half-court shot to win a $700 US dollar gift card, and then received a marriage proposal seconds later.

Erin Tobin took part in a Dunkin' Donuts promotion during the Manhattan-Siena game at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York.

As the company's mascot stood nearby, the 30-year-old Siena graduate and season ticket holder banked in her half-court, one-handed heave.

After celebrating, Tobin turned around to see the mascot's giant coffee cup costume being removed to reveal her boyfriend, 31-year-old Steve Duckett, on his knee and holding an engagement ring.

A very surprised Tobin said yes as the crowd cheered.