 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Woman makes history by leading Buckingham Palace's Changing of the Guard

share

Source:

Associated Press

A Canadian soldier made history today by becoming the first woman to lead the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London.

Canadian soldier Megan Couto is the first woman to lead the Changing of the Guard ceremony.
Source: Associated Press

Megan Couto, 24, led her unit - the Second Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry or "The Patricia's" - in the ceremony, an event witnessed by thousands of tourists annually.

The unit was invited to Britain to mark the 150th anniversary of Canada's confederation.

The role of Mounting The Queen's Guard usually falls to the British Army's Household Division, which is part of the male-dominated infantry division.

No British woman has yet led the Queen's Guard because they were not allowed in "ground close combat" until July 2016.

Britain's government is phasing in combat roles for women over the next three years.

Canadian women have been allowed to serve in the infantry since the 1980s.

The Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry is based in Manitoba, Canada.

The unit is named after Princess Patricia of Connaught, a granddaughter of Britain's Queen Victoria.

Related

UK and Europe

Royalty

02:11
He also told a US magazine he was wasn't happy at having to walk behind mum Princess Diana's coffin at her funeral.

Prince Harry reveals he once 'wanted out' of royal family

01:36
The prince said the royals were acting for the greater good of the people.

Prince Harry upsets some royal commentators by saying no royal wants to be King or Queen

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
In a great show of sportsmanship, the teams mingled after a tough campaign.

Watch: Vanquished Oracle arrive at Team NZ's base with beers in hand in huge gesture of respect

00:42
2
It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down as celebrations kick in.

Watch: Inside Team NZ's epic victory party! Blair Tuke and co in hilarious beer challenge as hundreds cheer them on

3
1 NEWS

Look who just visited the Team NZ base

00:46
4
After being the only remaining crew member, a grinning Ashby says he will remember this moment for the "absolute" rest of his life.

America's Cup recap: 'It's a hell of a lot nicer... than coming second' - Glenn Ashby recalls devastating 2013 loss and today's fairytale comeback

00:20
5
Dalton couldn't resist making a wee joke at his great rival's expense at Team New Zealand's victory presser today.

Watch: 'I'll call him back' - Grant Dalton burns bitter rival Sir Russell Coutts after phone rings in victory press conference

01:06
Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton reflects on the boat’s ongoing crisis that started in their final challenger match.

Watch: 'Pretty serious structural issues' - Grant Dalton reveals Team NZ won the America's Cup with a broken boat

"Every time we do a tack or a gybe or whatever, I've just been going 'hold on, hold on' and they have."

00:42
It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down as celebrations kick in.

Watch: Inside Team NZ's epic victory party! Blair Tuke and co in hilarious beer challenge as hundreds cheer them on

It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down.

00:31
Josh Junior's family are celebrating with confetti and champagne in Wellington.

'I can't believe we won' - family hears from ecstatic America's Cup sailor

Josh Junior's family are celebrating with confetti and champagne in Wellington

00:33
New Zealand's voice of the America's Cup couldn't have summed up Emirates Team NZ's win better.

Peter Montgomery's crowning words: 'Once again the America's Cup is New Zealand's Cup'

The radio broadcaster, famous for his line when Team NZ first won against America in San Diego 22-years-ago, has done it again.

00:59
A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup.

We have a challenger! Luna Rossa announced to take on Team New Zealand as challenger of record

A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ