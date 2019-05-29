Woman lost in Hawaiian forest for two-weeks reveals how she survived

A Hawaii woman said she fell to the ground and started bawling when a rescue helicopter spotted her in a forest where she had survived for two weeks by eating plants and drinking stream water.

Amanda Eller said crews in other helicopters had failed to see her earlier in her ordeal.

The same group of volunteers who found her on Friday were helping search another forest for a Maui man, Noah Mina, who has been missing since May 20.

Eller had set out May 8 for a 5-kilometre hike in Makawao Forest Reserve.

She didn't take a cellphone and didn't have a compass.

The physical therapist said her heart was telling her which way to turn.