TODAY |

Woman lost in Hawaiian forest for two-weeks reveals how she survived

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Pacific Islands

A Hawaii woman said she fell to the ground and started bawling when a rescue helicopter spotted her in a forest where she had survived for two weeks by eating plants and drinking stream water.

Amanda Eller said crews in other helicopters had failed to see her earlier in her ordeal.

The same group of volunteers who found her on Friday were helping search another forest for a Maui man, Noah Mina, who has been missing since May 20.

Eller had set out May 8 for a 5-kilometre hike in Makawao Forest Reserve.

She didn't take a cellphone and didn't have a compass.

The physical therapist said her heart was telling her which way to turn.

But when she tried to go back the way she came, that path didn't lead to her car.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Amanda Eller set out on a five kilometre walk, but wasn’t found for more than two weeks. Source: Associated Press
    More From
    World
    North America
    Pacific Islands
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    01:32
    Mr Hipkins told protestors some of the problems with the education system were not made by the current Government.
    'Not good enough!' Education Minister Chris Hipkins drowned out by chanting teachers at Parliament
    2
    Will Connolly hit world headlines after cracking an egg on the head of controversial politician Fraser Anning.
    Australia's 'Egg Boy' donates $100,000 to Christchurch mosque attack victims
    3
    A new book has been published about the seven-year court battle between blogger Cameron Slater and businessman Matt Blomfield.
    Customs refuse to reveal details about alleged passenger search involving new Whale Oil book
    4
    Vet pleas for Kmart to pull 'brittle' and dangerous dog toy from shelves
    5
    Eugene Baker stabbed 71-year-old Francis Tyson multiple times in November.
    Man pleads guilty to decapitation of pensioner he suspected of being a 'narc'
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE
    00:46
    Prosecutors in Oklahoma have filed a multi-billion dollar lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson.

    Prosecutor blames corporate greed for US opioid crisis as Johnson & Johnson trial begins

    Vet pleas for Kmart to pull 'brittle' and dangerous dog toy from shelves
    00:44
    Erica Bohannon was lucky to survive as a large tornado hit her home in Trotswood, Ohio.

    US mother held her son as tornado 'like a freight train' ripped off apartment roof
    00:19
    Just one female remains in captivity, while 30 to 100 of the endangered species are estimated to be in the wild.

    Tam, Malaysia's last male Sumatran rhino in captivity, has died