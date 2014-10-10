Woman loses bid to be declared victim of violent crime over real estate agent handshake

Source:AAP
A woman who said she was injured when a real-estate agent squeezed her hand after a Sydney property auction has lost her bid to be declared a victim of violent crime.
Business women shake hands.
The ruling came from a civil tribunal yesterday.
"I do not find that the agent committed a crime by shaking the applicant's hand firmly or in some other physically hard or aggressive manner," concluded a senior member of the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
The woman, who cannot be named, unsuccessfully challenged a decision by the Commissioner of Victims Rights who found she was not the victim of any act of violence which could have entitled her to counselling or financial grants.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news