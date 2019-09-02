TODAY |

Woman killed by rooster while collecting eggs in South Australia

AAP
An elderly woman bled to death after she was attacked by a rooster while collecting eggs on her rural South Australian property, a forensics expert says.

An autopsy on the 76-year-old found the bird pecked at her lower left leg, causing her to haemorrhage, collapse and eventually die.

Adelaide University forensics expert Professor Roger Byard's study of the case is published in the August edition of international journal Forensic Science, Medicine and Pathology.

Professor Byard, who co-authored his article with Judith Fronczek, said just two small lacerations were found, but the woman had a history of medical issues including hypertension, diabetes and varicose veins.

He said her death should serve as a warning of the potential dangers of animals for people with vascular issues.

"This case demonstrates that even relatively small domestic animals may be able to inflict lethal injuries in individuals if there are specific vascular vulnerabilities," the article reads.

