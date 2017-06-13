 

Woman killed on Greek island of Lesbos after powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 damaged scores of homes on the eastern Greek island of Lesbos, killing one woman and injuring at least ten people. It was also felt in western Turkey, including in Istanbul, and on neighbouring islands.

The 6.2 magnitude quake also smashed buildings, and has led to at least 25 aftershocks.
Lesbos mayor Spyros Galinos said the woman was found dead in the southern village of Vrisa, which was worst-hit by the undersea quake. Local authorities and the fire service said there were no reports of other people trapped or missing.

Earlier, rescuers pulled out an elderly couple alive from their damaged home in Vrisa.

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management, the epicentre was at a shallow depth of seven kilometres. At least 25 aftershocks have been recorded following the initial quake at 3:28 pm (local time).

The tremor was also felt in densely populated Istanbul and the western Turkish province of Izmir, but no injuries were reported there.

The governor of Greece's north Aegean region told state-run ERT television that "we're using all the resources we have to help the people in southern Lesbos."

"The army is also helping, and will provide tents for people remaining outside their homes," Christiana Kalogirou said. "They will be able to stay in sports facilities."

The worst damage was reported in Vrisa, where at least 10 people were injured. Several old buildings collapsed, and rubble blocked roads in the village.

Lesbos authorities said homes were also damaged in the village of Plomari and some roads were closed. No severe damage was reported on nearby islands.

"We are advising residents in affected areas of Lesbos to remain outdoors until buildings can be inspected," senior seismologist Efthimios Lekkas said.

In Turkey, 61-year old Ayse Selvi felt the tremors in her summer home in Karaburun near the quake's epicentre.

"My God, all the picture frames fell on the ground and I have no idea how I ran out," she said. "I'm scared to go inside now."

There was no reported damage or injuries at refugee camps on Lesbos or the nearby island of Chios.

Both islands saw a major influx of migrants leaving from Turkey in 2015, and about 8,000 remain in limbo in Lesbos and Chios as they await news on their asylum applications.

