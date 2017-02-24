Woman killed by flying debris as Storm Doris batters Britain

 

A woman was killed by flying debris in central England today as storm winds of more than 145 km/h battered the United Kingdom.

The scene in Wolverhampton city center after a woman died when she was hit by a piece of roof the "size of a coffee table" during strong winds, Wolverhampton, England, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Flights have been cancelled and commuters were warned they faced delays after Storm Doris reached nearly 90mph. (Matthew Cooper/PA via AP)

The scene in Wolverhampton city centre after a woman died when she was hit by a piece of roof the "size of a coffee table" during strong winds, Wolverhampton, England.

Source: Associated Press

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the woman suffered serious head injuries in Wolverhampton, 225km northwest of London.

Rain, snow and strong winds from a weather system dubbed Storm Doris closed roads, cancelled flights and for a time halted train travel to and from Euston Station, one of London's main terminals.

Heathrow Airport said about one in 10 flights was cancelled.

An Icelandair flight from Reykjavik declared an in-flight fuel emergency after aborted attempts to land at both Manchester and Liverpool airports in northwest England.

It eventually landed successfully in Manchester.

The wind even halted filming of outdoor scenes on the long-running soap opera "Coronation Street."

Weather agency the Met Office said a top wind speed of 151km/h was recorded at Capel Curig in Wales.

Winds are expected to ease later today. 

