 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Woman who kidnapped newborn and raised her as her own sentenced to 18 years

share

Source:

Associated Press

A woman who kidnapped a newborn from a Florida hospital two decades ago and raised the child as her own was sentenced Friday to 18 years for kidnapping.

Gloria Williams kidnapped Kamiyah Mobley from a Jacksonville hospital in 1998 and began to raise her – until the teen discovered she couldn’t get a licence.
Source: Associated Press

She will also serve five years concurrently on a charge of custody interference.

Gloria Williams was sentenced for the kidnapping of Kamiyah Mobley from a hospital in Jacksonville in July 1998.

The 52-year-old Williams testified at her trial that she wore scrubs to look like a nurse and put the infant in a bag and secreted her out of the hospital.

She said she was in an abusive relationship at the time and suffering from depression.

On Friday, Williams stood next to her attorneys wearing an orange jumpsuit as the judge read the sentence.

She looked down as if in prayer and did not visibly react to the judge's words.

"There are no winners and no losers in this case," Judge Marianne Aho said just before announcing the sentence.

Aho said many people had suffered in the case, including Williams.

"The family in this case suffered not knowing what happened to their child for approximately 18 years."

Williams got credit for 511 days she's already served, and has 30 days to appeal the sentencing.

Williams raised Mobley - who grew up as Alexis Manigo - in South Carolina until her arrest in 2017.

She didn't tell the girl of her true identity until the girl discovered she couldn't get a driver's license because she didn't have a valid birth certificate or Social Security card.

After finding out her true identity, Mobley told a friend about it.

Eventually, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received an anonymous tip about Kamiyah's whereabouts, and authorities were alerted and Williams arrested.

Since learning her identity, Kamiyah has legally changed her name from Alexis and reconnected with her birthparents Shanara Mobley and Craig Aiken, according to news reports.

Kamiyah has spent time with her biological parents but still supports the only mother she knew.

Kamiyah did not attend Friday's sentencing hearing, according to news reports.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:35
1
Gloria Williams kidnapped Kamiyah Mobley from a Jacksonville hospital in 1998 and began to raise her – until the teen discovered she couldn’t get a licence.

Woman who kidnapped newborn and raised her as her own sentenced to 18 years

2

'Beyond belief' - Wife turns up at checkpoint to collect drink-driving husband with alcohol reading even higher than his

3
white pills spread out on a table,blurry front and back.

'This is a very unfortunate situation' - One-month-old baby mistakenly given methadone by Hawke's Bay pharmacy still in serious condition

4
Photo Credit Must Read Zak Hussein<BR/> Guests <P> Pictured: Victoria Beckham, David Beckham <B>Ref: SPL1700707 190518 </B><BR/> Picture by: Zak Hussein<BR/> </P><P>

David and Victoria Beckham selling off royal wedding outfits to raise money for victims of Manchester bomb attack

00:20
5
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Watch: 'I could f*****g nail you up against the wall' – Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

'Item of concern' at Te Papa loading dock forces cancellation of Wellington Girls' College ball

Police says the incident has been resolved.

An aerial view over the Bay of Islands in New Zealand's Northland Region.

Aussies attracted by NZ regional tourism campaign spent less money

Tourism New Zealand's CEO said in the future the agency would likely encourage people to visit a variety of regions, rather than targeting one.

00:59
The incident unfolded in Mt Eden today.

Auckland's western line train services out for rush hour after truck crashes into powerlines

Auckland Transport have put replacement busses on to help stranded commuters.

Son who fatally stabbed father found not guilty of murder at High Court in Auckland

The court heard evidence the deceased had subjected his family to years of violence. On the day he died he beat his wife.

Marama Davidson new co-leader of Green Party

Police Commissioner wants to meet Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson over her claims of 'systemic racism' in force

Ms Davidson says she's often followed in shops and her brother has been getting pulled over for "random checks" since he was a teen.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 