Woman in India miraculously survives being thrown through air and pinned under car

A woman has miraculously survived after being wedged between two cars in India after she was struck by a teenage joyrider.

Kanta Anand was exiting her apartment complex in India when an oncoming car lost control and slammed into her.
Kanta Anand, 40, was walking home in Delhi, India on New Year's Day when the 17-year-old hit her, DailyMail reports.

But that was not the end of Ms Anand's ordeal with the car dragging her nearly 50m before hitting another vehicle.

Luckily the only injury Ms Anand sustained in the accident was a fractured hip. She is now stable in hospital after surgery.

The driver was said to be under the influence of alcohol. He will not face charges because he is too young, but the teenager's father was fined over the incident.

"He told me it is the biggest mistake of his life," the father said of his son.

