 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Woman gets her head stuck in truck exhaust tailpipe at Minnesota music festival

share

Source:

Associated Press

A young woman endured an exhaust-ing ordeal when she got her head stuck in a truck's oversized tailpipe at a Minnesota music festival.

Source: 1 NEWS

Firefighters used a power saw to free the woman from her predicament at last weekend's Winstock Music Festival in Winsted, about 50kms west of Minneapolis. Video of the rescue was posted on Facebook.

KARE-TV reports that it's unknown how she ended up with her head in the tailpipe, but alcohol may have been a factor: The McLeod County Sheriff's Office says she was cited for underage drinking and escorted out.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Real estate agent in hot water after entering Northland rental property without tenants' consent - making kids' beds

2
Melbourne, Australia - November 19, 2012: Qantas Airways Airbus A380 registered VH-OQF takes off as QF93 to Los Angeles (LAX) from Melbourne International Airport at Tullamarine, Victoria.

Qantas jet nosedives for 'terrifying' 10 seconds after encountering turbulence from another aircraft

01:35
3

Watch: 'There are no excuses' – Judith Collins and Housing Minister Phil Twyford fire up over state housing waiting list

01:42
4
Police are now looking for the people involved, who set upon two people on May 6 outside the Mecca Maxima store.

Three teens charged over vicious central Auckland assault in May

5
Ani McGahan

Māori experience racism everyday on Auckland's North Shore - study

Driving (file picture).

Drugged driving fatalities now outnumber drink driving deaths in New Zealand

More fatal road crashes last year involved drugged drivers than drunk drivers, figures obtained by the Automobile Association (AA) reveal.

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read: Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated'

Rotorua nurse Narrelle Newdick was left shaking and in tears after a car dealer left a racist voice message on her phone calling her a "f***** clever Māori".

01:42
Police are now looking for the people involved, who set upon two people on May 6 outside the Mecca Maxima store.

Three teens charged over vicious central Auckland assault in May

CCTV footage was earlier released of the attack, where the two men were left unconscious on the ground.

00:30
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Mums' baby tips for Jacinda Ardern: 'Just go with the flow'

Out in the playground at Auckland's Glen Innes Playcentre, mums and their toddlers gave their tips to the PM.

00:29
At just 17, the Kiwi star smashed the record for the highest ever women’s ODI score against Ireland.

Watch: White Ferns' 17-year-old Amelia Kerr smashes unbeaten 232 against Ireland to break record for highest women's ODI score

The 17-year-old hit 31 fours and two sixes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 