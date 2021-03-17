Woman flees in terror as deadly fireworks blast destroys home in southern California

Two people were killed when a large fireworks stash exploded today in inland southern California, setting a house on fire, blowing out windows across the neighbourhood and sending up a huge plume of smoke, authorities said.

Authorities - including the FBI - are investigating the explosion of commercial-grade fireworks in Ontario, about 56 kilometres east of Los Angeles. About 50 firefighters still worked to douse the flames three hours after the explosion.

Emergency crews responded around midday following reports of multiple blasts.

TV news footage showed at least one home burning and a shed and scattered debris also on fire in a large backyard.