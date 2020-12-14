Woman falls to her death in front of family while trying to take photo at Victoria tourist spot

A woman has fallen more than 80 metres to her death in front of her husband and son at a popular tourist spot in the Grampians in Victoria, Australia.

Rosy Loomba, 38, climbed over the safety barrier and tripped over the edge of the overhanging rock at the Boroka Lookout while trying to take a photo about 5pm NZT yesterday, according to Nine News.

Police Minister Lisa Neville said no picturesque photo was worth someone's life, urging tourists to follow safety guidelines.

"We can't rope off every part of Victoria," she said. "People have to take responsibility."

Witnesses to yesterday's tragedy described hearing the woman scream as her family watched on.

Loomba died at the scene.

It took police and search and rescue teams six hours to scale the cliff face to retrieve her body.

Tour guide Graham Wood told Nine News he had warned his customers of the dangers of ignoring the safety barriers just 30 minutes before Loomba's fatal fall.

"This happens all the time and one of these days someone's gonna fall off," Wood said.

However, Loomba was among many who had climbed over the fencing to get a good photo.

Melbourne woman Iman Kamarelddin admitted to Nine News that just two hours before the tragedy yesterday she'd done the same "just for the photos" and "for the thrill of it".

Now, she said she was devastated and warned others to "follow the signs, don't do it if it's gonna risk your life".