Woman detained in Poland after adding LGBT symbol to country's most revered Catholic icon

Associated Press
A protest is planned in Poland tonight (NZT) after police held for a few hours a human rights activist on allegations she desecrated the country's most-revered Catholic icon by adding the LGBT rainbow colours to its halos.

Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski said on Twitter that the woman was detained in the central city of Plock and would hear charges over the desecration of the icon of Mother of God of Czestochowa.

In predominantly Catholic Poland, individuals can face up to two years in prison for hurting religious feelings.

Amnesty International has expressed concern and called the charges "spurious."

Plock, Poland (file picture).
