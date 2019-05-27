TODAY |

Woman critically injured after being thrown from log ride at California amusement park

Authorities say three members of a family were injured, one critically, when they were ejected from the log ride at a Southern California amusement park.

Fire officials say the ride malfunctioned and one of the log-shaped vessels overturned yesterday at Castle Park in Riverside, about 85 kilometres from Las Angeles.

Officials say riders were thrown from the vessel and trapped in the water.

Fire Capt. Brian Guzzetta says a woman was hospitalised in critical condition. A man and 10-year-old boy were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Guzzetta says a pump apparently malfunctioned, preventing the flow of water onto the track. He says when the log descended from one of the falls, there wasn't enough water to slow it down and it crashed.

The log ride is closed during an investigation but Castle Park will remain open.

A Kiwi woman was killed on a water ride at Australia's Dreamworld in 2016.

The horrifying accident happened on a water rapids ride when a craft flipped on a conveyor belt. Two men, aged 35 and 38, and two women, aged 32 and 42, were killed. 

    All three were injured, one critically, in the incident at the California amusement park. Source: ABC7/Youtube
