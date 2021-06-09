TODAY |

Woman with Covid-19 left Victoria lockdown, travelled for five days — health authorities

Source:  AAP

A woman with coronavirus who left lockdown in Victoria and travelled north through NSW has put Queensland on alert after visiting parts of the state.

The woman travelled over five days, Australian health authorities say. Source: 1 NEWS

The woman and her husband left Victoria on June 1, travelled through NSW and crossed into Queensland at Goondiwindi on June 5.

The couple has since travelled to various locations, including the Sunshine Coast.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said the woman, 44, returned a positive coronavirus test on Tuesday and that was confirmed on Wednesday.

She had been staying with family in Caloundra.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the woman was being interviewed and she did not know why the pair left Victoria, which has been in lockdown due to local transmission in the community there.

