Woman with Covid-19 left Victoria lockdown, travelled for five days — health authorities

A woman with coronavirus who left lockdown in Victoria and travelled north through NSW has put Queensland on alert after visiting parts of the state.

The woman and her husband left Victoria on June 1, travelled through NSW and crossed into Queensland at Goondiwindi on June 5.

The couple has since travelled to various locations, including the Sunshine Coast.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said the woman, 44, returned a positive coronavirus test on Tuesday and that was confirmed on Wednesday.

She had been staying with family in Caloundra.