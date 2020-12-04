TODAY |

Woman who completed Melbourne isolation then flew to Queensland tests positive for UK Covid-19 strain

Source:  AAP

Health officials and leaders from various states in Australia today said they are remaining vigilant after cases of highly infectious variants of the coronavirus have entered the country.

Covid-19 test. Source: istock.com

Brisbane, the Queensland capital, began a three-day lockdown after a hotel quarantine worker in the city contracted the virus variant first identified in the UK.

Meanwhile, there was concern about a Victorian woman who flew to Queensland on January 5.

Tests showed she was still positive for the UK variant despite completing isolation in Melbourne.

Queensland Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said the public risk is low.

Concern was also raised in New South Wales after a returned traveller who had the so-called UK variant was released from quarantine.

However authorities in New South Wales said she was not infectious.

The woman spent 13 days in quarantine and left after showing no symptoms for 72 hours, they said.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state would continue to keep "re-assessing our settings" to counter any changes in the virus.

World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Thirty-one new cases of Covid-19 in NZ over past three days, all at the border
2
Scene examination complete for gang-related Kaiapoi double shooting
3
Prepare for Level 4 lockdown if new Covid-19 strain escapes into community, expert warns
4
Police investigating after body washes up at Raglan beach
5
The Chase's Mark Labbett plans on being 'skinniest chaser'
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Fire in Indian hospital kills 10 newborn babies

AP Explainer: Who has been charged in the deadly Capitol riot?

Four dead, thousands trapped in cars as unusually heavy snow blankets Spain

Indonesia plane carrying 62 people goes missing on domestic flight