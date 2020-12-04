Woman who completed Melbourne isolation then flew to Queensland tests positive for UK Covid-19 strain

Health officials and leaders from various states in Australia today said they are remaining vigilant after cases of highly infectious variants of the coronavirus have entered the country.

Covid-19 test. Source: istock.com

Brisbane, the Queensland capital, began a three-day lockdown after a hotel quarantine worker in the city contracted the virus variant first identified in the UK.

Meanwhile, there was concern about a Victorian woman who flew to Queensland on January 5.

Tests showed she was still positive for the UK variant despite completing isolation in Melbourne.

Queensland Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said the public risk is low.

Concern was also raised in New South Wales after a returned traveller who had the so-called UK variant was released from quarantine.

However authorities in New South Wales said she was not infectious.

The woman spent 13 days in quarantine and left after showing no symptoms for 72 hours, they said.