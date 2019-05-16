TODAY |

Woman charged with murder after CCTV captures man being shoved off Las Vegas bus

Associated Press
Las Vegas police have released surveillance footage of a 74-year-old man with a walker being shoved off a public bus in hopes of locating witnesses. 

Serge Fournier hit his head on the sidewalk in the March 21 incident, police said. The man died about a month later and the Clark County coroner ruled his death a homicide resulting from his injuries.

A woman has now been charged with his murder.

Authorities released the video in hopes of locating witnesses to the attack.

A police report says Fournier was moving up the aisle of the Regional Transportation Commission bus when he asked a woman who had been cursing at other people to be nicer to passengers.

Police say the woman then shoved him off the bus.

    Serge Fournier, whose head slammed into the sidewalk, died a month after the attack. Source: APTN
