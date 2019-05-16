Woman charged with murder after CCTV captures man being shoved off Las Vegas bus

Las Vegas police have released surveillance footage of a 74-year-old man with a walker being shoved off a public bus in hopes of locating witnesses.

Serge Fournier hit his head on the sidewalk in the March 21 incident, police said. The man died about a month later and the Clark County coroner ruled his death a homicide resulting from his injuries.

A woman has now been charged with his murder.

Authorities released the video in hopes of locating witnesses to the attack.

A police report says Fournier was moving up the aisle of the Regional Transportation Commission bus when he asked a woman who had been cursing at other people to be nicer to passengers.