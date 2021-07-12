Woman charged after escaping Gold Coast hotel quarantine

A woman has been charged after allegedly forcing open a glass door in her Gold Coast hotel quarantine room and fleeing to Caboolture.

A man wears a mask as he walks in Sydney, NSW Source: Associated Press

The 24-year-old allegedly attempted to enter Queensland on July 31 after travelling from a Covid-19 hotspot in NSW and was placed into quarantine by police.

However she allegedly broke out of her Gold Coast hotel quarantine room and travelled to Caboolture, north of Brisbane.

She was found today in Centenary Lakes Park and arrested before being charged with failing to comply with health orders, wilful damage and stealing and separate bail breach offences.

She was denied bail to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow and will also remain in custody until her quarantine period is over.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young earlier said the risk of the woman spreading Covid-19 in Queensland was low.

"She's already tested negative once," Dr Young told reporters before the woman was located.