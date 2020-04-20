TODAY |

Woman becomes eighth person charged over $137 million Sydney cocaine ring

Source:  AAP

A 24-year-old woman has become the eighth person charged over her alleged role in a Sydney drug ring linked to the seizure of nearly $130 million (NZD$137 million) worth of cocaine.

Cocaine (file picture). Source: istock.com

Police said the woman was arrested at a Warwick Farm home in western Sydney on Thursday and charged with taking part in the supply of a large quantity of drugs.

Seven other people are before the courts after a string of arrests last week and in March, and the seizure of more than 420kg of cocaine - worth nearly $130 million.

The woman is due to appear in the Liverpool Local Court today.

World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Where to watch today's big Covid-19 announcements
2
Elimination of Covid-19 possible if NZ remains in Level 4 lockdown for two more weeks, Government adviser says
3
Machete wielding man shot dead by police in South Auckland
4
'Dont underestimate it' - young woman's message to Kiwis as she struggles through Covid-19
5
Covid-19 lockdown: Will New Zealand leave Level 4 this week?
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:59

Warriors don't need permission to leave New Zealand, says PM
00:31

As Covid-19 cases surge in Japan, PM criticised for giving pregnant women dirty face masks
04:04

Australian health officials confirm nation is flattening the curve in Covid-19 fight
01:51

Australia joins President Trump's call for inquiry into China's handling of Covid-19