Woman arrested after suspected hit-and-run near San Diego finish line

Associated Press

A San Diego police spokesman says a woman arrested while police were pursuing her in a suspected hit-and-run accident will be booked on resisting arrest.

Any additional charges will be filed by the district attorney.

A police officer shot himself accidentally in the leg during the pursuit and was expected to recover.

Police say a woman identified as 58-year-old Mona Elease Williams pointed a weapon at police and was eventually arrested on the roof of a parking structure.

It wasn’t known if she has a lawyer.

Police Chief David Nisleit says officers fired but missed after she brandished a weapon.

