Woman arrested after suspected hit-and-run near San Diego finish line

A San Diego police spokesman says a woman arrested while police were pursuing her in a suspected hit-and-run accident will be booked on resisting arrest.
Any additional charges will be filed by the district attorney.
A police officer shot himself accidentally in the leg during the pursuit and was expected to recover.
Police say a woman identified as 58-year-old Mona Elease Williams pointed a weapon at police and was eventually arrested on the roof of a parking structure.
It wasn’t known if she has a lawyer.
Police Chief David Nisleit says officers fired but missed after she brandished a weapon.
