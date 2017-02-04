Woman arrested after suspected hit-and-run near San Diego finish line

A San Diego police spokesman says a woman arrested while police were pursuing her in a suspected hit-and-run accident will be booked on resisting arrest.

Any additional charges will be filed by the district attorney.



A police officer shot himself accidentally in the leg during the pursuit and was expected to recover.



Police say a woman identified as 58-year-old Mona Elease Williams pointed a weapon at police and was eventually arrested on the roof of a parking structure.