Woman arrested after breaking into Prince George's prestigious London school

London police say a woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary near the London school attended by four-year-old Prince George after a security incident at the school.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.

Police said today the 40-year-old woman was arrested after an individual gained access to Thomas' Battersea School in south London yesterday. Police did not provide more details.

The woman is being questioned and has not been charged or identified.

The arrest comes after another woman walked into the young prince's school and filmed inside.

Sarah Burnett-Moore was walking past the school a week before Prince George was to start school and saw builders had left a door open.

Sarah Burnett-Moore posted a video of her inside his school after builders left the door open.
Source: Facebook/Sarah Burnett-Moore

Ms Burnett-Moorse says she posted the video to Facebook to show how easy it was to get inside the school.

"The front of the building was left completely unsecured," she wrote.

"Anyone could have wondered in with an IED to detonate next week. Is it only me that thinks this is a dereliction of security?"

George, son of Prince William and his wife Kate, started school last week.

George was not in the school at the time of the incident.

London's Metropolitan Police say the force is working with the school to review its security arrangements.

Police are part of the security measure in place to protect George, who is third in line to the throne behind William and Prince Charles.

