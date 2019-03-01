TODAY |

Woman and boy suffer bite and puncture wounds after being attacked by dingo on Queensland's Fraser Island

Associated Press
A woman and boy are recovering after suffering bites and puncture wounds after being attacked by a dingo on Queensland's Fraser Island.

Ambulance paramedics treated the 24-year-old woman and nine-year-old boy for arm and leg injuries after they were bitten at Eurong, on the island's eastern side, on Thursday afternoon.

The pair were later flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The attack comes only weeks after a dingo attacked and bit a six-year-old boy multiple times south of Eurong on the island.

A photograph of a dingo on a beach at Fraser Island, Australia. The dingo is standing on a sandy beach, it's right hand side visible, and it is looking into the camera. Ocean waves can be seen behind the dingo crashing on the coastline, with land and blue sky in the background.
A dingo on a beach at Fraser Island. Source: istock.com
