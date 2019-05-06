Woman allegedly enslaved eight years in Melbourne says boiling water was thrown in her face

A Tamil woman allegedly enslaved by a Melbourne couple for eight years told police she had boiling water and tea thrown at her and was hit with frozen chicken.

The woman arrived at hospital in 2015 weighing just 40kg, and suffering from sepsis and untreated diabetes.

Her alleged captors, who cannot be identified, are standing trial in Victoria's Supreme Court accused of possessing the woman as a slave for eight years prior.

From her hospital bed, the woman now aged in her 60s told investigators the wife would hit her on the head with frozen chicken.

"She will take a chicken, frozen chicken, and hit (it) on my head," the alleged victim from Tamil Nadu said through a translator.

She also said the wife threw boiling water and tea at her face and on her leg.

"She'll be drinking and then she will throw it on my face," the woman said.

"When it's bubbling, she will put it on my leg.

"Then I would get big boils there and she won't look at it."

The woman had twice travelled from India to care for the Mount Waverley couple's three children before returning in 2007, the court was told.

She said she was locked in the house when the family went on holidays, with the stove covered and the cupboard taped up.

The woman told police she still had to clean, couldn't use the sofa but only one specific chair and wasn't allowed to open the blinds in case someone saw her.

When the family was around, she said she went to bed at three or four o'clock in the morning and got up again around 5.30am.

"I was the one who was looking after the family, everything," the woman said.

"She (the wife) would go to work, husband would go to work and then I do all the cleaning."

At times, she also said the wife threw water on her because she was sleeping.