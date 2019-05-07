TODAY |

Woman accused of throwing egg at Australian PM Scott Morrison appears in court

AAP
The woman accused of throwing an egg at Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the federal election campaign has made a brief appearance in a NSW court.

Amber Holt, 24, was charged with common assault and possession of cannabis following Mr Morrison's visit to the Country Women's Association state conference at the Albury Entertainment Centre on May 7.

She pleaded guilty to cannabis possession but further discussions are still to be held between her defence lawyers and police over the common assault charge.

She faced Albury Local Court briefly this morning and didn't answer questions as she hurried out after the matter was mentioned.

Her case was adjourned until July 8.

Holt must report to community corrections within seven days.

    Scott Morrison winced as the egg bounced off his head. Source: Sky News Australia
