Woman accused of stealing car with toddler inside, followed by frying pan attack

AAP
A woman has been charged with stealing a car from a Victorian bottle shop, with a toddler inside, before allegedly attacking a man with a frying pan.

Police say the 33-year-old woman stole the car, with the two-year-old inside, from a Mildura bottle shop just after 6.30pm (8.30pm NZT) on Saturday, before crashing into a tree 20 minutes later.

She then allegedly entered a nearby property and attacked a 56-year-old man with a frying pan, causing him minor injuries.

The two-year-old in the car was uninjured and reunited with family soon after.

The Mildura woman was remanded in custody to appear at Mildura Magistrates' Court today, charged with a string of offences including motor vehicle theft, child stealing and reckless conduct endangering serious injury.

Source: istock.com
