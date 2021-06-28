Woman accused of fatally running down Queensland cop surrenders to police

A second woman charged over the hit-and-run death of a Queensland police officer has had her case mentioned in court.

Skye Anne Wallis and Senior Constable David Masters. Source: Nine

Skye Anne Wallis, 33, from Caboolture, surrendered herself to police custody late yesterday.

Wallis' lawyer Hugh Stitt asked for her appearance to be excused when the case was mentioned in Caboolture Magistrates Court today.

Senior Constable David Masters, 52, died on Saturday after being struck on the Bruce Highway at Burpengary by a suspected stolen car.

The car was later found burnt out in semi-rural Moodlu, about 17km from where Masters was killed.

Police will allege Wallis was the driver of the car which fatally struck the officer.

She is charged with murder, arson and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon at the time of her arrest.

She was remanded in custody until her matter is due to be mentioned in the same court on August 19.

The Magistrates Court does not have jurisdiction to hear bail applications for people accused of murder.

Earlier this week, a 24-year-old woman, who was allegedly a passenger in the car, was charged with murder, arson and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Kari O'Brien, from Morayfield, was not present when her case was heard in Caboolture Magistrates Court on Monday.