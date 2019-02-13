TODAY |

Woman, 81, accused of murdering son in Melbourne

An 81-year-old woman has been charged with murdering her son in Melbourne.

Erica Heddergott allegedly murdered William, 50, at Greensborough over the weekend.

Heddergott appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court via phone from the Austin Hospital today.

Solicitor Charles Nikakis said the woman had mental health issues but he didn't know their exact nature.

She was expected to remain in hospital until a suitable place was found for her.

When asked by magistrate Mia Stylianou if she knew what she'd been charged with, Heddergott replied "yes".

"I'm ill, I can't come to court," she added.

She is accused of murdering her son on either Saturday or Sunday, with his body discovered on Monday.

The case is due to return to court on March 26.

