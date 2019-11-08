Woman, 74, uses mop to fight off 21-year-old home invader in Australia

A 74-year-old woman in far west NSW fought off a young would-be burglar with a mop after he allegedly entered the Broken Hill home near Adelaide and threatened her.
Police allege the 21-year-old went into the Patton St home last month and demanded money from the 74-year-old.
"The woman managed to fend off the intruder with a mop and he fled from the premises," NSW police said in a statement on Thursday.
A 21-year-old man was arrested at a home on Chloride St on Thursday and charged him with aggravated break and enter with intent.
He was refused bail during an appearance at the Broken Hill Local Court, and is due to return to the court on December 17.