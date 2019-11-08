Woman, 74, uses mop to fight off 21-year-old home invader in Australia

A 74-year-old woman in far west NSW fought off a young would-be burglar with a mop after he allegedly entered the Broken Hill home near Adelaide and threatened her.



Police allege the 21-year-old went into the Patton St home last month and demanded money from the 74-year-old.



"The woman managed to fend off the intruder with a mop and he fled from the premises," NSW police said in a statement on Thursday.



A 21-year-old man was arrested at a home on Chloride St on Thursday and charged him with aggravated break and enter with intent.

