TODAY |

Woman, 74, uses mop to fight off 21-year-old home invader in Australia

AAP
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

A 74-year-old woman in far west NSW fought off a young would-be burglar with a mop after he allegedly entered the Broken Hill home near Adelaide and threatened her.

Police allege the 21-year-old went into the Patton St home last month and demanded money from the 74-year-old.

"The woman managed to fend off the intruder with a mop and he fled from the premises," NSW police said in a statement on Thursday.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at a home on Chloride St on Thursday and charged him with aggravated break and enter with intent.

He was refused bail during an appearance at the Broken Hill Local Court, and is due to return to the court on December 17.

A file image of a mop with a bucket. Source: CC/W.carter/Wikimedia Commons
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Watch: Sonny Bill Williams confirms Toronto Wolfpack move with help from son - 'I'm not coming over for a holiday'
2
Watch as massive 14-bedroom home travels from Palmerston North to Auckland
3
Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams officially signs deal with Toronto Wolfpack
4
Pretty sunrise, sunset predicted in parts of NZ as dust cloud heads across the ditch from NSW
5
Northern Ireland man sentenced for making online death threats to Jacinda Ardern
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Pretty sunrise, sunset predicted in parts of NZ as dust cloud heads across the ditch from NSW

Massacre of three mums, six children suggests Mexico has lost control to drug cartels - again
00:19

CCTV suggests doctor murdered Dunedin teen minutes before boyfriend arrived, court told

Scientists find proof that apes stood upright millions of years earlier than thought