Woman, 73, gives birth to twins in India

A 73-year-old woman has given birth to twin girls in southern India could most likely make history by being the oldest woman to give birth.

Mangayamma Yaramati delivered the twins yesterday by Caesarian section, The Guardian reports.

Ms Yaramati said she and her husband Sitarama Rajarao, 82, had been unable to have children before the twins were conceived through IVF treatment.

She said the couple were often stigmatised in their village, where she was called a "childless lady".

"We are incredibly happy," Mr Rajarao told BBC Telugu yesterday.

"We tried many times and saw numerous doctors," she added, "so this is the happiest time of my life."


