Woman, 31 and boy, 11 both die in hospital after being pulled from pool near Brisbane

A woman and a boy who were pulled unconscious from a pool north of Brisbane last week have died in hospital.

The 31-year-old woman and 11-year-old boy were Chinese nationals and had been fighting for their lives in separate hospitals following the incident on Thursday, December 20.



They were found unconscious at The Grange residential complex pool at Brendale, north of Brisbane.



Queensland police media confirmed the pair died in hospital but would not confirm the relationship between the pair.

