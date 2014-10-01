Witnesses sought to fatal NSW dog attack that killed 91-year-old woman

The daughter of a woman who was killed in a dog attack on the NSW South Coast has spoken about watching her mother being ripped apart by the canines, as she called for fresh witnesses to come forward.

Dog attack

Gloria Holland says the dogs - believed to be bullmastiff crossbreeds - were like "torpedoes" as they savaged her 91-year-old mother before turning on her.

"We've all seen the torpedoes on ships, they were big, round and brown like that," Ms Holland said on Wednesday.

Ms Holland's mother Sally Holland died at the scene of the attack on Collingwood Beach at Vincentia on March 29.

Police say three dogs attacked five people in total, including a 47-year-old man and three women aged 29, 73 and 79 who were taken to hospital suffering lacerations and bite marks.

All four have since been released although the two older women, including Ms Holland, continue to recover from their injuries at home.

Ms Holland believes the dogs first attacked her friend at Moona Moona Creek before their owners heard the woman's shouts and intervened.

"The owner heard the screams and came out and saved Carol's life, for that I'm grateful," she said.

Witnesses say the dogs then ran down to the beach where Ms Holland's mother was walking by herself.

"I could see them going down to the water's edge, tearing at something, running away, prancing around, having a great old time, and going back tearing at whatever it was," she said.

Ms Holland originally thought a shark had beached itself but when she approached the scene, the dogs turned on her.

It was only after she had fought the dogs off with a grip she often carries to pick up rubbish that she noticed her mum's body on the sand.

Ms Holland says her mother was not a "doddering old lady" at the time of the attack but an active member of the community who regularly worked as a Telecross caller.

Superintendent Greg Moore said the dogs had been put down and the owners have been assisting police with their inquiries.

The incident was a timely reminder to ensure dogs with a more "savage nature" are controlled appropriately, the superintendent said on Wednesday.

"You have them certainly secure in the yards and adequate fencing to ensure the animals can't escape from the yard and, if they're out, they're out on a leash."

Officers are still investigating the incident and are seeking witnesses to the attack or anyone who may have encountered the dogs previously.

Two of the dogs are described as medium-sized and brindle-coloured while the third is white with brown patches.