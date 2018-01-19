Witnesses say howling winds caused damage to a UK sanctuary, leading to a runaway wolf

A wolf escaped from its British sanctuary today as high winds battered the country, triggering hours of concern and a lockdown at a nearby school.

The animal was eventually recaptured unharmed but questions remained about exactly how it escaped.

Witnesses initially said high winds had knocked down a fence at the UK Wolf Conservation Trust near Reading, 73 kilometres west of London, which provides sanctuary for 10 wolves.

A sanctuary official, however, said later that the wolf appears to have been intentionally set free.

The wolf named Torak was on the loose for more than five hours, causing officials to lockdown a nearby school and to warn the public not to approach the animal if encountered.

Teresa Palmer, founder of the wolf trust, said the wolves are routinely padlocked into enclosures.

She said she received a call that a wolf was on a footpath outside the sanctuary today and found that the gate to its enclosure had been left open.

"I think somebody deliberately opened the gate," she said. "A lot of people don't particularly believe in having animals in captivity."

Palmer said Torak was frightened but that he was eventually coaxed into a trailer without the use of tranquiliser guns.