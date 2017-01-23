 

Witness saw money strewn around Brisbane bar after actor fatally shot on set of hip hop video

A young actor has been shot dead while filming a hip-hop music video in a Brisbane CBD underground bar.

Queensland Police say the actor was shot during a scene involving several firearms.
Source: Nine

Australian band Bliss n Eso were filming the video in the Brooklyn Standard in Eagle Lane this afternoon when several firearms were discharged as part of the production.

"As a result of the use of those firearms one of the actors has received a wound to the chest and subsequently died from his injuries," Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said

Police are conducting a criminal investigation after being called to the hotel following reports of a workplace incident.

Paramedics treated the man in his 20s for a wound to the chest for close to an hour before he was declared dead.

Construction worker Blake Shaw, who was on the floor above, told AAP he heard loud bangs, one after the other, at 5pm NZ time.

"There was like three gunshots and then about five minutes all the cops came," he said.

Mr Shaw said from a hole in the floor he could see money strewn around the bar and the man's torso covered in blood.

"We could see them (paramedics) working on the guy."

Bliss n Eso's management said the three-person band were not on site at the time.

"The video production crew and our team are currently working with the police in their investigation and we are unable to provide further comment at this time," they said in a statement.

No one else was injured, while another young man was led away from the scene by police.

The band had been advertising for a range of people to help feature in the film clip for their track Friend Like You, which was being filmed in Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Among the roles advertised were for an Asian male aged 11-16, a white male drug dealer aged in his 30s, a homeless man and a white male businessman aged late 30s.

