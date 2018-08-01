 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Witness films firefighters in Mexico rushing to put out flames after plane crashes with 101 aboard

Associated Press
Topics
World
Accidents

Mario Zarco was up close after the Aeromexico jetliner went down. Miraculously, there were only minor injuries. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Aussie golfer Jarrod Lyle stops treatment in ongoing battle with cancer - 'His body cannot take anymore'
2

Most read: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange
3

'The most seriously injured is the pilot' - Mexican airliner, with 101 aboard, crashed after taking off in storm, 37 hurt
4

Dane Coles included in All Blacks training squad despite not playing for nine months
5

'I don't give a rat's derriere' - Winston Peters defends Aussie PM for eating pie with knife and fork

MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:23
It’s the first vote since the downfall of former dictator Robert Mugabe.

Zimbabwe's opposition says its candidate Nelson Chamisa has won presidential election

01:49
The man tried to tell the guards he had been given permission by their colleagues, but they did not believe him.

Australian man dragged off Perth train for bringing his therapy dog on board
FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, Paul Manafort, left, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, walks with this wife Kathleen Manafort, as they arrive at the Alexandria Federal Courthouse in Alexandria, Va. Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Jury picked for trial of ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort
A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Crews report progress in fight against twin California fires

'The most seriously injured is the pilot' - Mexican airliner, with 101 aboard, crashed after taking off in storm, 37 hurt

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Transport
Accidents
North America

A Mexican official says 37 people suffered only slight injuries when an Aeromexico airliner crashed after takeoff in northern Mexico today.

Earlier, the governor of Durango state said no deaths were recorded.

The director of the Durango state civil defense office tells Foro TV that "the most seriously injured is the pilot." Israel Solano Mejia says that "the majority of passengers left (the plane) under their own power."

Mario Zarco was up close after the Aeromexico jetliner went down. Miraculously, there were only minor injuries. Source: Associated Press

The civil defense office says the plane came down in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango.

Officials and witnesses differ on whether the plane either fell shortly after takeover or ran off the runway without really gaining altitude. But they agree the plane was trying to take off during a storm.

Around 100 people were on board the Aeromexico airliner when it went down near Durango today. Source: Associated Press

For our earlier live updates, see below.

11.05: The web site Planespotters.net said the Brazilian-made medium-range jet was about 10 years old and had seen service with two other airlines before joining the Aeromexico fleet.

10.57: Witnesses told the governor there was a "bang" before the aircraft fell to the ground without warning at around 4pm local time, the BBC reports. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has expressed his well wishes for the crew and passengers. 

10.45: "It is confirmed there were no fatalities in the accident," Durango's governor has reported via Twitter. But Gov Aispuro also says hospital staff in the region "have been put on alert to care for injured people".

A map showing the location of the Mexican state of Durango, where an airliner crash took place.
A map showing the location of the Mexican state of Durango, where an airliner crash took place. Source: Google Maps/1 NEWS graphic

10.34: The flight was headed to Mexico City, just over 900 kilometres away, when it went down, according to The New York Times. It had just started the roughly two-hour journey.

10.21: Durango's governor Jose Rosas Aispuro says there have been no deaths reported as a result of the plane crash. However, other agencies have indicated it is too soon to determine how many casualties might have resulted. 

10.19: Mexico’s transport minister says 97 passengers and four crew were on the flight. The Aeromexico flight went down five minutes after leaving Durango. Durango is 900 kms northwest of Mexico City.

10.16: Here's some more footage of the aftermath of the crash, via Azucuna Uresti.

The Aeromexico plane reportedly crashed shortly after take-off from Durango. Source: Azucuna Uresti

10.10: Footage posted by Operaciones Especiales México appears to show firefighters combating a blaze at the aircraft.

10.03am: The BBC reports that some passengers were seen walking to a nearby road to seek help.

Durango state governor José Aispuro says there are no official casualty figures.

9.58am: This photo from airlive.net shows the wreckage of the plane, which is an Embraer E190, flight #AM2431 from Durango to Mexico City.

9:45am: An Aeromexico plane has crashed shortly after takeoff from Durango, in the country's north-west, it is being reported.

NBC says the Durango state governor has said there has been an accident at Guadalupe Victoria Durango International Airport, and emergency services are responding, but the number of injured is yet to be determined.

Aeromexico says on Twitter it is aware of "an accident" in Durango, Mexico, and "we are working to verify the information."

The BBC says there are at least 80 people on board. 

At least 80 people were on board the Aeromexico plane that crashed shortly after takeoff from Durango, in Mexico's north-west. Source: Twitter / Carlos Conceicao
Topics
World
Transport
Accidents
North America
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES

'The most seriously injured is the pilot' - Mexican airliner, with 101 aboard, crashed after taking off in storm, 37 hurt

'I wouldn't give them the money' - Professor praises Gloriavale's 'inventive' application for taxpayer money, but says they do well enough already

'We're doing that still' - building minister denies 'micro-credentials' a skills training short-cut

Could the Māori kete be part of the solution to our plastic pollution problem?

Most read: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange

Watch: Smoke rises from field after Mexican plane crashes after take-off

Associated Press
Topics
World
Transport
Accidents
North America

Smoke was seen rising in the northern Mexican state of Durango after authorities said an Aeromexico airliner had suffered an "accident" there.

The governor of Mexico's Durango state says are no deaths from the crash of the Aeromexico airliner.

The Aeromexico plane reportedly crashed shortly after take-off from Durango. Source: Azucuna Uresti

Durango Gov. Jose Aispuro writes in his Twitter account that "it is confirmed there were no fatalities in the accident."

The head of Mexico's Transport Department said earlier that "the plane fell upon takeoff."

Gerardo Ruiz Eparza says there were 97 passengers and four crew members aboard the plane.

The civil defense office of Durango state says the plane came down in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango.

Around 100 people were on board the Aeromexico airliner when it went down near Durango today. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Transport
Accidents
North America