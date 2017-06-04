 

Witness describes horrific scenes as he stumbled across body in pool of blood after London terror attack

A UK man has described the moment he walked into the horrific aftermath of the terrorist attack on London's Borough Market today.

Oliver Varney says he then noticed several other bodies, and bar security and the public had to wave down help.
Oliver Varney told 1 NEWS he was in Borough Markets, out having drinks with friends, when he stumbled across a body in a pool of blood.

He then noticed several other bodies on the ground and members of the public helping.

"So I was in the Borough Market area and came across somebody lying on the ground, they were lying in a large pool of blood," he said.

"It was obvious to me straight away that they were seriously injured.

"Then looking up the road slightly there were another two individuals lying on the pavement, both motionless. This is before the police got there so there were a lot of the members of the public gathered round them."

At least nine people were killed in the van attack on London bridge and a knife rampage by three men in nearby Borough Market.
Mr Varney then went on to describe the frantic scenes as emergency services arrived.

"We then went or were pushed by the police who were starting to arrive. And then there were another four or five bodies that I saw, individuals lying again in many cases most of them were still on the bridge.

"Paramedics zoomed, sort of rushed over to them. I saw CPR being carried out on one person and some other people being stretchered off the far end of the bridge," Mr Varney said.

