Winter Olympics champion among those to donate ski masks to healthcare workers

Olympic snowboard champion Anna Gasser cleaned out her closet in Austria over the weekend and found nine pairs of goggles.

Winter Olympics snowboard champion Anna Gasser's protective goggles. Source: Associated Press

They're all being cleaned, packed and donated, including a pair she's pretty certain she wore at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Destination: Healthcare workers.

Olympic athletes, recreational skiers and snowboarders, resorts and businesses are contributing an assortment of ski goggles with one clear vision: To help those in the medical community who are in need of eye protection as they treat patients with Covid-19.

It's part of a program called " Goggles for Docs," a grassroots effort that began in late March and has already donated more than 18,000 goggles.

"People are really stepping up to the plate," said Dr. Ronald Gross, an acute care surgeon at St. Francis Hospital in Connecticut. "People care about each other. That's the uplifting part."

Both new and used goggles are welcome (medical personnel can disinfect and use them over again). Lenses that are tinted, clear or dark all work. Because as the website states, anything is "better than a Covid cough to the face" at a time when there's a shortage of personal protective equipment.

A counter on the website tracks the number of goggles the program has received. In addition, there's a chart for how many goggles a particular place needs. For instance, 438 pairs throughout California, 288 in Missouri, 48 in Florida and 167 in Puerto Rico.

"The snow-sports community is attacking this with such intensity," said Jon Schaefer, the founder of the program. "We all know healthcare workers and you're like, 'Oh, man, I want to do something.'"

The collection of goggles was set in motion by Dr. Michael Halperin out of New York City. He sent an email to friends in the ski community requesting 300 pairs each for three emergency departments. They were in urgent need as they dealt with the coronavirus, which causes mild or moderate symptoms for most but can include fever, cough and sometimes pneumonia requiring hospitalization.

His email was forwarded to Schaefer, the general manager of the Catamount, New York, and Berkshire East, Massachusetts, ski areas.

"Basically, I was like, 'I should do him a favor, and try to prevent him from getting about 10,000 goggles shipped to his back porch,'" Schaefer said.