Winston Peters visits Solomon Islands as Pacific nation eyes establishing ties with China

A battle for influence is looming in the Solomon Islands after the country's new Prime Minister announced he was looking at establishing ties with China instead of traditional alliance - Taiwan.

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters is in the capital, Honiara, along with a delegation hoping to build a strong relationship with the Melanesian country.

"It's up to the Solomon Islands government and its people," he says. "We would hope they would make a decision in the long term interests of their values and their Pacific values and that's the crunch."

Around the islands, its not hard to find signs promoting Taiwan's aid, but the new Prime Minister Manasaah Sogavare is considering switching to China - and China is coming to the table with the big bucks.

New Zealand is a small player amongst the big hitters, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also dipping in - promising the Solomons $250 million of aid for infrastructure including a new prime minister's office.

The move was a big hit for China which is known for funding buildings and stadiums.

"They have their interests in the region, as do others, but our relationship with the Solomon Islands, our relationship with the Pacific, transcends all of that," Mr Morrison says.

Instead of flashy buildings, New Zealand is putting aid money into youth, education and long-term development.

New Zealand has invested $114 million in sustainable aid projects with the hopes it will be enough to convince the Solomon's Government it's a worthwhile partner.

    The country's new Prime Minister announced he's looking at strengthening ties with China over traditional ally Taiwan.
