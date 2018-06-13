Winston Peters urges North Korea to 'realise' denuclearisation commitment after Trump-Kim summit

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has described the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a path that could bring a "prosperous and secure future" for North Korea.

Yesterday, the two leaders signed a commitment towards denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

"New Zealand welcomes this stated commitment towards resolving the long-standing tensions on the Korean Peninsula," Mr Peters said.

"It is our hope that the diplomatic efforts foreshadowed in Singapore build trust and enable progress towards lasting peace."

He said the commitment has brought North Korea "to an important crossroad".

"Following the right path now will bring a prosperous and secure future for North Korea."

"The New Zealand Government strongly encourages it to realise the commitments it has made by undertaking complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation, and by abandoning its other weapons programmes," he said.

Mr Peters said future talks were a critical next step to ensuring denuclearisation is delivered.