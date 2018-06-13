 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Winston Peters urges North Korea to 'realise' denuclearisation commitment after Trump-Kim summit

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has described the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a path that could bring a "prosperous and secure future" for North Korea.

The Foreign Minister said it was too early to say if the Trump-Kim meeting could be deemed a success, “but at least it’s a serious start”.
Source: 1 NEWS

Yesterday, the two leaders signed a commitment towards denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. 

"New Zealand welcomes this stated commitment towards resolving the long-standing tensions on the Korean Peninsula," Mr Peters said.

"It is our hope that the diplomatic efforts foreshadowed in Singapore build trust and enable progress towards lasting peace."

Mr Peters has tried to explain the benefits of nearly $700m budget spending in aid, and 50 new diplomats funded in Budget 2018.

Source: 1 NEWS

He said the commitment has brought North Korea "to an important crossroad". 

"Following the right path now will bring a prosperous and secure future for North Korea."

"The New Zealand Government strongly encourages it to realise the commitments it has made by undertaking complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation, and by abandoning its other weapons programmes," he said. 

Mr Peters said future talks were a critical next step to ensuring denuclearisation is delivered. 

"North Korea has an opportunity for a much brighter future, which New Zealand and the rest of the international community stands ready to support."

Related

Politics

North America

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The Black Caps great talks to ONE News reporter Kimberlee Downs ahead of the opening Test against Australia in Brisbane.

New Zealand cricket great Sir Richard Hadlee diagnosed with bowel cancer

00:40
2
The French are through to the final after beating New Zealand 16-7 in Perpignan.

Watch: Jubilant France celebrate after beating Baby Blacks in U20s Rugby World Cup semi-final

3

'I do understand the anguish' - Minister responds to forestry fallout during Gisborne flooding

03:08
4
Dr Joshu Mountjoy of NIWA says tsunamis of up to 5m have taken place at Lake Tekapo.

'This is a potential hazard' - Landslides have triggered tsunamis up to 5m in New Zealand lake

5
Car modifications sold online in New Zealand may not be legal for the purposes they are suggesting.

NZTA warns car enthusiasts about illegal light modifications as TradeMe looks at sellers fudging the details

The Black Caps great talks to ONE News reporter Kimberlee Downs ahead of the opening Test against Australia in Brisbane.

New Zealand cricket great Sir Richard Hadlee diagnosed with bowel cancer

New Zealand cricket revealed the news in a statement this morning.

Police car generic.

Man charged with murder over death of five-month-old baby in Upper Hutt

The man, who police say is known to the baby, is due to appear in Wellington District Court today.

03:08
Dr Joshu Mountjoy of NIWA says tsunamis of up to 5m have taken place at Lake Tekapo.

'This is a potential hazard' - Landslides have triggered tsunamis up to 5m in New Zealand lake

Dr Joshu Mountjoy spoke about the findings of a NIWA study on TVNZ1's Breakfast.

02:00
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.

Deluge in store for much of lower North Island and as low pressure system moves down the country

There are also severe weather warnings in place for the Tongariro National Park and the Kaikoura Ranges.

05:24
University of Otago’s Professor Robert Patman says North Korea’s pledge to denuclearise is “open-ended” time wise.

'Many people feel Trump could have driven a harder bargain' – NZ academic describes Trump, Kim declaration as 'disappointing'

University of Otago's Professor Robert Patman says North Korea's pledge to denuclearise is "open-ended" time wise.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 